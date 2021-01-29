Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Stock Price Down 9.8%

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR)’s share price fell 9.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.85. 1,653,973 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 1,024,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $240.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 25.61% and a negative net margin of 98.28%. The business had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

