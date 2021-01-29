Twist Bioscience (TWST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. The business had revenue of $32.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.70 million. On average, analysts expect Twist Bioscience to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $165.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.07. Twist Bioscience has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $214.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.26 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TWST. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.25.

In related news, insider William Banyai sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.65, for a total transaction of $317,083.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 496,440 shares in the company, valued at $56,420,406. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick Weiss sold 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.20, for a total value of $380,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,972,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 267,237 shares of company stock worth $35,804,977. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

