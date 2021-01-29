TwoKeyEconomy (2KEY) Price Hits $0.0379

TwoKeyEconomy (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. TwoKeyEconomy has a market cap of $985,717.16 and approximately $325,453.00 worth of TwoKeyEconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TwoKeyEconomy token can now be purchased for about $0.0379 or 0.00000361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TwoKeyEconomy has traded down 30.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00065593 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.87 or 0.00834461 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005881 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00049055 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,407.35 or 0.04093720 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00014620 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017495 BTC.

TwoKeyEconomy Profile

TwoKeyEconomy (2KEY) is a token. Its launch date was September 25th, 2018. TwoKeyEconomy’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,002,340 tokens. TwoKeyEconomy’s official Twitter account is @2keyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TwoKeyEconomy is 2key.network

TwoKeyEconomy Token Trading

TwoKeyEconomy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TwoKeyEconomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TwoKeyEconomy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TwoKeyEconomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

