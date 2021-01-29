Typerium Hits Market Cap of $498,742.91 (TYPE)

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Typerium token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Typerium has traded up 94.3% against the U.S. dollar. Typerium has a market cap of $498,742.91 and $48.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00067315 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.17 or 0.00877416 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006078 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00049756 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,402.89 or 0.04242089 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00014829 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00017856 BTC.

Typerium Token Profile

TYPE is a token. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 tokens. Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Typerium is typerium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Typerium aims to change this by bringing about smoother transactions and a better online experience for both buyers and sellers. Its platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain and smart-contract functionality to create a universal and decentralized trust and reputation system. This will give each party more information when they conduct transactions, help to reduce fraud and make it easier to resolve any conflict. On top of this, Typerium will have a seamlessly integrated mobile payments solution that takes advantage of the latest technology developments. The Typerium Creative Marketplace will use its own wallet and currency, the TYPE Token, and feature the trust and reputation system, as well as the integrated mobile payment solution mentioned above. Over time, these systems will be expanded to third-party retailers so that they can also take advantage of the increased functionality and lower costs that come from using the Typerium system. “

Typerium Token Trading

Typerium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typerium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Typerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

