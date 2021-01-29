Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.08 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to announce sales of $11.08 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.29 billion and the lowest is $10.75 billion. Tyson Foods posted sales of $10.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full year sales of $43.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.68 billion to $43.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $45.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.18 billion to $45.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.62. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.73.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $64.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $85.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 360.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

