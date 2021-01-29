U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Position Decreased by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 615,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,284 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $28,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,773,000 after buying an additional 2,392,958 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $79,695,000. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,273,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,711,000 after buying an additional 1,410,994 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,016,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,705,000 after buying an additional 1,280,113 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,330,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,305,000 after buying an additional 1,033,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on USB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.39.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.97. The stock had a trading volume of 286,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,628,397. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $55.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

