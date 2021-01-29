U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 261.8% from the December 31st total of 328,900 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Well Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd.

Shares of U.S. Well Services stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.24. U.S. Well Services has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $1.64.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $44.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 million. U.S. Well Services had a negative net margin of 83.03% and a negative return on equity of 154.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About U.S. Well Services

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Article: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.