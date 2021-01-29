U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Trading Down 9.2%

Shares of U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) were down 9.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 4,580,745 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 15,911,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $67.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.41.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $44.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 million. U.S. Well Services had a negative net margin of 83.03% and a negative return on equity of 154.88%. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Well Services, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USWS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Well Services

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

