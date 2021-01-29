U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 0.08%.

Shares of NYSE:USX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.29 million, a PE ratio of -671.33 and a beta of 2.01. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $11.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average of $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on USX shares. Bank of America lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

