Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,117 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,832 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $26,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 221.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $10,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,869,493.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $2,271,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 217,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,351,881.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,367,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,356,040. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UBER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.27.

UBER stock opened at $51.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $90.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $60.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.50.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

