Ubiq Price Tops $0.25 (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 29th. Ubiq has a market cap of $10.71 million and approximately $58,158.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000760 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ubiq has traded 38.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,070.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,333.54 or 0.04032388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.11 or 0.00390400 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.00 or 0.01188376 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.05 or 0.00508157 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.51 or 0.00421846 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003930 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.30 or 0.00254915 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00022423 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ubiq Coin Trading

Ubiq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

