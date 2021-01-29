UBS Group Analysts Give Prudential plc (PRU.L) (LON:PRU) a GBX 1,695 Price Target

Prudential plc (PRU.L) (LON:PRU) has been given a GBX 1,695 ($22.15) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PRU. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,511 ($19.74) target price on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price objective on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on Prudential plc (PRU.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,383.55 ($18.08).

Shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) stock opened at GBX 1,201.37 ($15.70) on Friday. Prudential plc has a 52-week low of GBX 682.80 ($8.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,509 ($19.72). The firm has a market capitalization of £31.35 billion and a PE ratio of 222.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.35, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,374.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,221.57.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

