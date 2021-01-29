UBS Group Raises MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target to $325.00

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the software maker’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 43.81% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MSTR. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BWS Financial dropped coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.33.

MicroStrategy stock opened at $578.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4,819.79 and a beta of 1.59. MicroStrategy has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $631.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $433.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.42.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $127.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.26 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 0.41%.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 1,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $170,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $111,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 167,350 shares of company stock valued at $42,771,631. 26.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,621 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. 69.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

