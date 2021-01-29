UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY)

The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SWGAY. HSBC lowered shares of The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Friday. AlphaValue upgraded shares of The Swatch Group to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of The Swatch Group stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.04. The company had a trading volume of 25,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,837. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average is $11.95. The Swatch Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

