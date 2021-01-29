UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Short Interest Down 91.4% in January

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 91.4% from the December 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

UCBJY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UCB in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UCB in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded UCB from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS UCBJY traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.78. The stock had a trading volume of 19,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,512. UCB has a fifty-two week low of $32.45 and a fifty-two week high of $68.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.92 and a 200-day moving average of $56.58.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; and Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for seizure clusters.

