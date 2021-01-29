UGAS Price Tops $0.0129 on Top Exchanges (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 29th. One UGAS coin can now be bought for $0.0129 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UGAS has a total market cap of $2.22 million and $11.98 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UGAS has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00066474 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.91 or 0.00859976 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006045 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00049427 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.85 or 0.04185469 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00017693 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00014357 BTC.

UGAS Coin Profile

UGAS (UGAS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

UGAS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

