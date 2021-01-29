Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Ulta Beauty worth $20,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 70.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 86.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 83.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $1,358,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,988.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total value of $7,348,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,519.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,371 shares of company stock valued at $23,159,150 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $290.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.44, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.05 and a 52 week high of $310.49.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.15.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

