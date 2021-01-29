Ultiledger (ULT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $132,669.00

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Ultiledger has a total market cap of $27.62 million and approximately $132,669.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultiledger coin can now be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ultiledger has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ultiledger alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00066449 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $291.71 or 0.00851412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005961 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00049269 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,419.13 or 0.04141956 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014381 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00017512 BTC.

Ultiledger Profile

Ultiledger (ULT) is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,364,828,294 coins. Ultiledger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ultiledger is www.ultiledger.io . Ultiledger’s official message board is medium.com/@ultiledger.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

Ultiledger Coin Trading

Ultiledger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultiledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultiledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultiledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultiledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.