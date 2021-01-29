Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Shares Down 5.9%

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)’s stock price dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.98 and last traded at $3.99. Approximately 1,327,572 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,806,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 0.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 1,518.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,741,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,085 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 1,533.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 613,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 575,782 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 32.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,199,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 290,408 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 18.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,001,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 158,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,557,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,748,000 after acquiring an additional 69,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

About Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP)

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

