UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) EVP Sells $63,240.46 in Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) EVP Kevin M. Macke sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $63,240.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,608.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:UMBF traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.97. 425,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,624. UMB Financial Co. has a one year low of $39.47 and a one year high of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.35. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.65%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. UMB Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skyline Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 19.3% in the third quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 129,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,357,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 9.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 30.6% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 237,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,627,000 after buying an additional 55,590 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 453,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,202,000 after buying an additional 15,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.