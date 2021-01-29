Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 69.0% from the December 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNPSF remained flat at $$0.83 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average is $0.87. Uni-President China has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $0.83.

About Uni-President China

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and trades in beverages and instant noodles in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Beverages, Instant Noodles, and Others segments. It offers tea drinks, juice drinks, milk tea, coffee, bottled water, soy milk, and bottle can drinks.

