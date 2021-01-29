Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Stock Rating Lowered by Oddo Bhf

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on UNBLF. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNBLF traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.56. The stock had a trading volume of 648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.27. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a twelve month low of $34.48 and a twelve month high of $139.50.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

