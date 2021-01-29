Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UNBLF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:UNBLF traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.56. The stock had a trading volume of 648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.27. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a one year low of $34.48 and a one year high of $139.50.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

