UNICORN Token One Day Trading Volume Tops $11.00 (UNI)

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 29th. UNICORN Token has a total market capitalization of $40,035.24 and approximately $11.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNICORN Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UNICORN Token has traded up 11.8% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00044364 BTC.
- Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001835 BTC.
- Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004358 BTC.
- Parachute (PAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- MintCoin (MINT) traded up 103.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000093 BTC.
- HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- Peony (PNY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- Rupee (RUP) traded down 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
UNICORN Token Token Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “
Buying and Selling UNICORN Token
UNICORN Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNICORN Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNICORN Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
