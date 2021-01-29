UniLayer (LAYER) Price Hits $0.12

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One UniLayer token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UniLayer has traded 54% higher against the U.S. dollar. UniLayer has a total market cap of $2.42 million and $242,102.00 worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00049852 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00127162 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00267246 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00065940 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00066618 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $105.10 or 0.00312437 BTC.

About UniLayer

UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 tokens. The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app

