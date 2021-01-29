Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 168.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,932 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Unilever by 91.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period.

UL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Unilever in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $59.08 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.08.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

