Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 54.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,847 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,697 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,467 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

Union Pacific stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,294. The company has a market capitalization of $134.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $221.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

