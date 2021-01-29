uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) CEO Matthew C. Kapusta Sells 31,499 Shares

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 31,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $1,153,808.37.

QURE stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,675. uniQure has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $71.45. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.89. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.19.

Get uniQure alerts:

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($2.47). The company had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.58 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,738.33% and a negative return on equity of 59.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that uniQure will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in uniQure by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,378,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,419,000 after buying an additional 277,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of uniQure by 37.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,030,000 after purchasing an additional 323,407 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the 3rd quarter worth $6,559,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in uniQure in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,133,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,406,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on uniQure from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of uniQure from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.