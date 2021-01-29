Uniswap Trading Up 76.3% Over Last 7 Days (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for approximately $15.34 or 0.00044501 BTC on popular exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $4.44 billion and approximately $1.85 billion worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 76.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004029 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 105% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000103 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 289,202,812 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni . Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Uniswap

Uniswap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

