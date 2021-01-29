United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Trading Down 6%

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)’s stock price dropped 6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.77 and last traded at $39.99. Approximately 24,129,869 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 14,707,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.55.

UAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on United Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen upgraded United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.10.

Get United Airlines alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.63.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 EPS for the current year.

In other United Airlines news, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 50,306 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $2,019,785.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,235.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Oscar Munoz sold 115,227 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $4,636,734.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,713 shares in the company, valued at $5,461,091.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,403 shares of company stock worth $8,247,291 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,212,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,571,000 after purchasing an additional 278,426 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,594,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.