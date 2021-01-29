United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Trading Down 6%

Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) dropped 6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.57 and last traded at $31.66. Approximately 1,743,042 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 179% from the average daily volume of 625,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.68.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.25.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. United Bankshares had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

In other news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $468,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,392 shares in the company, valued at $5,444,518.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $1,216,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 214,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,521,804.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,298 shares of company stock worth $39,982. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $382,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $526,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in United Bankshares by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 36,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in United Bankshares by 2.2% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.