United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 95.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 560 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,556 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,477,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 69,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 67,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,437,000 after buying an additional 9,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.15. The company had a trading volume of 27,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,889,490. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.01. The company has a market capitalization of $135.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.33 and its 200 day moving average is $160.17.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on UPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.83.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

