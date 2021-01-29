United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 82.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 228.2% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 98.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $2.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.23. 78,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,889,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.17. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Argus upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.83.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.