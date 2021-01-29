United States Steel (NYSE:X) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

United States Steel (NYSE:X) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:X traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,761,273. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day moving average of $11.55. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.39.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on X. Cfra raised shares of United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Argus raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.