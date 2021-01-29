United States Steel (NYSE:X) Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) dropped 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.66 and last traded at $17.76. Approximately 21,984,919 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 19,003,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.73.

X has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Cfra raised United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.55. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.39.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

