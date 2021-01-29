United Tennessee Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNTN) Short Interest Up 200.0% in January

United Tennessee Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNTN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS UNTN opened at $19.53 on Friday. United Tennessee Bankshares has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.58.
About United Tennessee Bankshares
Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for United Tennessee Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Tennessee Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.