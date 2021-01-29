United Tennessee Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNTN) Short Interest Up 200.0% in January

United Tennessee Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNTN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS UNTN opened at $19.53 on Friday. United Tennessee Bankshares has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.58.

About United Tennessee Bankshares

United Tennessee Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Newport Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, passbook savings accounts, individual retirement account, and certificates of deposit.

