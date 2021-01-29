United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) (LON:UU) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $890.24

United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) (LON:UU)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $890.24 and traded as high as $940.00. United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) shares last traded at $935.20, with a volume of 1,106,216 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on UU shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) from GBX 1,125 ($14.70) to GBX 1,110 ($14.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,015.33 ($13.27).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 913.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 890.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of £6.38 billion and a PE ratio of 58.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14.41 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L)’s payout ratio is presently 267.08%.

In other United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) news, insider Kath Cates acquired 2,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 932 ($12.18) per share, with a total value of £19,898.20 ($25,997.13). Also, insider Steven L. Mogford sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 920 ($12.02), for a total transaction of £184,000 ($240,397.18). In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,173 shares of company stock worth $2,025,136.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

