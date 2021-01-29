UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stake Raised by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,707 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,433 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.4% of James Investment Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $15,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $39,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,257,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,785,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,674 shares of company stock worth $11,006,907 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNH stock traded down $2.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $335.28. The company had a trading volume of 21,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,365. The company has a market cap of $318.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $347.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.95. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $367.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

