UnlimitedIP Trading Up 9.4% Over Last 7 Days (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One UnlimitedIP token can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. UnlimitedIP has a market cap of $3.08 million and approximately $433,696.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded up 9.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00064444 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $287.31 or 0.00798513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005687 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00045728 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,387.94 or 0.03857467 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00013961 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00016902 BTC.

About UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a token. Its launch date was December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,327,878,350 tokens. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

