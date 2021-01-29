Upfiring (UFR) Price Down 4% This Week

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Upfiring token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0497 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Upfiring has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $72,832.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Upfiring has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00079550 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003473 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00012588 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

About Upfiring

Upfiring is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens. The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Upfiring

Upfiring can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Upfiring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Upfiring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

