uPlexa Market Capitalization Tops $590,413.29 (UPX)

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. In the last seven days, uPlexa has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One uPlexa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. uPlexa has a market cap of $590,413.29 and approximately $12,115.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa Profile

uPlexa (UPX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,571,653,161 coins. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for uPlexa is uplexa.com. The official message board for uPlexa is medium.com/@uplexa. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

Buying and Selling uPlexa

uPlexa can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

