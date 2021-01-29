US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $35.22

Shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.22 and traded as high as $36.13. US Ecology shares last traded at $34.61, with a volume of 159,590 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Ecology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.60 and a 200 day moving average of $35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $238.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in US Ecology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in US Ecology in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of US Ecology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of US Ecology by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Ecology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ECOL)

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers specialty material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

