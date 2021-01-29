Usca Ria LLC Acquires 393 Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC owned 0.05% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,582,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 26.6% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

SOXX stock opened at $398.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $390.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.11. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $167.79 and a fifty-two week high of $426.25.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

