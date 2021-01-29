Usca Ria LLC Boosts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,314 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter worth approximately $124,511,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,167,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,656,415,000 after acquiring an additional 957,298 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 14.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,627,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $792,599,000 after acquiring an additional 955,250 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its stake in Medtronic by 159.2% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,169,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $121,522,000 after acquiring an additional 718,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Medtronic by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,339,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,074,444,000 after acquiring an additional 659,510 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

Medtronic stock opened at $114.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $154.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $121.41.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

