Usca Ria LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,509 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in The Boeing during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in The Boeing by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 83.3% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter worth $33,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.65.

The Boeing stock opened at $197.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.85 and its 200-day moving average is $185.21. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $349.95. The company has a market cap of $111.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.00, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.