Usca Ria LLC Grows Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Usca Ria LLC increased its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 6,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX opened at $67.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a PE ratio of 62.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.16 and its 200 day moving average is $57.08. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.67.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.7175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 93.51%.

A number of research firms have commented on BX. Oppenheimer raised The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.19.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 997,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 42,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

