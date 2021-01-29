Usca Ria LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 220.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,990 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,749,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,686,000 after acquiring an additional 134,864 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 971,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,813,000 after purchasing an additional 95,166 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 893,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,106,000 after buying an additional 103,631 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 527,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,363,000 after buying an additional 63,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 43.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 454,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,827,000 after acquiring an additional 137,731 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $44.79 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $20.87 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th.

