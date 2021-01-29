Usca Ria LLC Has $1.72 Million Holdings in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Usca Ria LLC cut its holdings in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,525 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 7,225 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in FireEye were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FEYE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in FireEye by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,500 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FireEye in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in FireEye by 443.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in FireEye in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in FireEye in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FireEye stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.78. FireEye, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $25.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information security company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $238.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.32 million. On average, analysts predict that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other FireEye news, EVP Alexa King sold 56,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $1,132,335.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 420,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,425,739.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $1,260,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 402,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,239,949.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,191 shares of company stock valued at $4,909,911 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FEYE. Zacks Investment Research lowered FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on FireEye from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist downgraded FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on FireEye from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.61.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

