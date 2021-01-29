Usca Ria LLC Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Usca Ria LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,069 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Sonos worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Sonos during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Sonos during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Sonos during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Sonos by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Sonos by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. 64.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonos stock opened at $27.09 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $28.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -108.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Sonos had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $339.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.19 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Sonos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Sonos from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sonos from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.44.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $1,693,552.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,906,419.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Millington sold 76,441 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $1,931,664.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,443 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,134.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 763,612 shares of company stock worth $16,963,210. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

