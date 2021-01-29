Usca Ria LLC Has $1.97 Million Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 15,886 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 150.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 107.6% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ET opened at $6.41 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $13.21. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.10 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.08 billion. Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ET shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.93.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

